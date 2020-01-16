Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth
Naperville, IL
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN OPFERGELT GORSKI

PATRICIA ANN OPFERGELT GORSKI Obituary
Patricia Ann Opfergelt Gorski passed away the morning of January 11, 2020 in Naperville, IL after a formidable battle with cancer. She was born June 30, 1940 a city girl from St. Sylvester's Parish in Chicago. She migrated to the then small town Naperville, IL with her family in 1973. A selfless, kind, considerate, caring woman. She was blessed with a loving husband of 60 years, a large extended loving family, an extraordinarily wonderful circle of neighbors and friends. Patricia is survived by her devoted husband Bernard, loving sons Charles, James (Michele), Daniel (Catherine), sisters Jeanne Fredlund, Linda (Kenneth) Halvorsen, grandsons Nicholas, Mark (fiancee Amy), Nathan, Matthew and Samuel, great-granddaughter Nora Eden Gorski. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean and Edward Opfergelt, sister Isabel, many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 11:00am, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth, Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patricia to of Illinois (https://donate3.cancer.org/*lang=en&_ga=2.147604341.310796598.1579107613-1841897839.1579107613).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
