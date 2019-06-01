|
Patricia Ann Savage, 85, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late William C. Savage (2004); loving mother of Deborah, William (Patricia), John (Martha), the late Patrick (2018), and Michael (Jenny) Savage; dear grandmother of 8 and cherished great-grandmother of 5. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Family and friends will gather Friday, June 7th at Queen of the Rosary Church, 680 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Saint Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019