LIBERTYVILLE - Patricia Ann "Pat" Smuck (nee Devlin), 82, longtime Libertyville resident, passed away May 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. Pat was pillar in our community; she was greatly involved in many local organizations that supported women and the Catholic faith. Her great love is being part of the St. Joseph Parish community. Her greatest gifts were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her as MOMO. Life Is Good. Pat touched many lives through her efforts. There is only one Pat Smuck and she will be deeply missed. Pat is preceded in death by her loving husband Art, of 44 years of marriage. Pat is survived by her children Lisa (Pete) Nielsen, Arthur (Kathy) Smuck, Michael Smuck and Amy (Kevin) Murphy; 8 grandchildren;7 great-grandchildren; her sister Jean, and a village of friends. Visitation for Pat will be 3:00 - 8:00 pm Monday, May 20th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place, Libertyville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Tuesday, May 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Private interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Sister House, 25 Washington Blvd.,Oak Park, IL 60302 or the Libertyville Fire Department Mobile Intensive Care Unit, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Both organizations were dear to Pat. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary