ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patricia Ann "Pat" Sutherland (nee Holmes), a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL, passed peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Born Nov. 19, 1930 to Roy and Pearl (nee Weinberg) Holmes. Pat is survived by her children, Beth Sutherland, Scott (Rose) Sutherland, and Sheri (Randy) Hess, her grandchildren, Jen (Steve) Fina, Amy Sutherland, Lauren (Adam) Sopoci, Dani Hess and Andy Hess, her great-grandson, Tyler Patrick Sopoci, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dick Leroy Sutherland, her parents, and her four sisters. Pat will best be remembered for her servant's heart, hosting awesome parties, playing cards with friends, sitting out in the sun at Gravel Lake, and making the people around her smile. She LOVED life! A memorial/celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be given to Penn Yan Cemetery at 7080 Meadowbrook Rd., Benton Harbor, MI 49022-9624. For a more detailed glimpse of Pat's life, please visit www.friedrichsfh.com
.