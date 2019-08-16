Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
PATRICIA ANN TAYLOR


1941 - 2019
PATRICIA ANN TAYLOR Obituary
Patricia Ann Taylor (nee Wickwire) passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Patricia was born on May 16, 1941 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, bird watching, and her German Shepherd dogs. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Patricia is survived by her loving children, Phillip (Sharmila) Taylor, Amy (Lee) Kammin, and Scott Taylor; grandchildren, Alex and Zach Kammin, Kai Naik, and Kaitlyn Taylor; siblings, Susan Hobein, Sally Hobein, and Jerry Wickwire. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, John Taylor; son, Patrick Taylor; parents, Leon Clark Wickwire and Irene Virginia Wickwire-Hobein; and two brothers, Norman and Wayne Wickwire. A memorial visitation will be held at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010 on August 17, 2019, from 10AM until the time of service at 1PM. A committal service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
