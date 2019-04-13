Daily Herald Obituaries
PATRICIA WEIHMULLER
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 W. Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 W. Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
Patricia Ann Weihmuller, nee Harmon, age 81. Beloved wife of Fred Weihmuller for over 61 years. Loving mother of Fredric (Marlyn) Weihmuller, Susan (Greg) Smith, Steven (Mary Ellen) Weihmuller and Amy (Jeff) Kovanda. Dear grandmother of Corey, Hannah, Brian, Meghan, Tyler and Cameron. Dear daughter of the late Archie and Alma Belle Harmon. Loving sister of Beverly Miller, Barbara Frederickson and the late Jim Harmon. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patricia was an executive secretary at State Farm Insurance Company, Motorola and eventually retiring from Unocal after over 20 years. She was very active at her church, especially as a Stephen minister and homeless program volunteer. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, sewing, traveling, cooking and was an avid painter. Instate at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 W. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to JOURNEYS | The Road Home, 1140 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
