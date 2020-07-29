Patricia Ann Wilkie, nee Frank, 79, of Algonquin, IL. Born April 6, 1941 in Chicago Heights, passed away July 24, 2020. Retired United Airlines Flight Attendant. Beloved wife of the late Jimmie Dean Wilkie, Sr. Loving mother of Jimmie Dean Wilkie, Jr. and David (Jenny) Wilkie. Cherished grandmother of Nichole and Jack Wilkie. Dear sister of Joe (Caroline) Frank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the American Cancer Society
. Due to the current pandemic, Patricia's services will be held privately. For information, call 847-359-8020 or visit Patricia's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.