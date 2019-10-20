Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Carpentersville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Carpentersville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANNE FORD


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANNE FORD Obituary
CARPENTERSVILLE - Patricia Anne Ford, age 91, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Pat was born on June 2, 1928 in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Carl & Bette Covert. She was a 60 year resident of Carpentersville and an active member of St. Monica Church in Carpentersville. Pat served her church as a member of the Bereavement Ministry of Care and was an aide in the Religious Education Program. She was a member of the Women's Sodality and was very active with the St. Vincent dePaul Society. Survivors include her 4 children; Barbara Furman, Jerry (Rene') Ford, Mark V. (Paula A.) Ford and Patricia Grzybowski. Other survivors include her grandchildren Zachary (Jennifer) Rael, Ryan Ford, Matthew Furman, Rebecca (Saul) Bolivar, Alexandria (Keith) Gonshorek and Beatriceann (Dalton) Kruse. Her great grandchildren; Chase & Sydney Rael. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years; Jerry Ford on November 8, 2002 and her brother Carl Covert. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Monica Catholic Church, Carpentersville. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 4-7 PM and again on Thursday morning at St. Monica Church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Monica Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now