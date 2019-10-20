|
CARPENTERSVILLE - Patricia Anne Ford, age 91, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Pat was born on June 2, 1928 in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Carl & Bette Covert. She was a 60 year resident of Carpentersville and an active member of St. Monica Church in Carpentersville. Pat served her church as a member of the Bereavement Ministry of Care and was an aide in the Religious Education Program. She was a member of the Women's Sodality and was very active with the St. Vincent dePaul Society. Survivors include her 4 children; Barbara Furman, Jerry (Rene') Ford, Mark V. (Paula A.) Ford and Patricia Grzybowski. Other survivors include her grandchildren Zachary (Jennifer) Rael, Ryan Ford, Matthew Furman, Rebecca (Saul) Bolivar, Alexandria (Keith) Gonshorek and Beatriceann (Dalton) Kruse. Her great grandchildren; Chase & Sydney Rael. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years; Jerry Ford on November 8, 2002 and her brother Carl Covert. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Monica Catholic Church, Carpentersville. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 4-7 PM and again on Thursday morning at St. Monica Church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Monica Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
