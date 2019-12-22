Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lutheran Home
800 Oakton
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Home
800 Oakton
Arlington Heights, IL
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patricia Anne Jackson nee Schillewaert age 80. Devoted wife of Charles for 57 years. Loving mother of Maribeth Anne (James) Salomon and Todd (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jonathan, Christopher, and Matthew. Dear sister of Paulette, Rosemary, and the late Mary Ellen. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019, 9 am until a 10 am Life Celebration Mass at Lutheran Home 800 Oakton Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to in Patricia's honor appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
