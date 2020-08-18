1/
PATRICIA ANNE STEJSKAL
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Stejskal, known as Pat, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 12, after a tragic accident. She had just finished with the Mundelein Lunch Program doing what she loved-serving others in Jesus' name. Born in Chicago on September 19, 1954, Pat was the loving and devoted daughter to Joseph and Dorothy Stejskal, cherished sister to Joseph (Mildrey) Stejskal, and best friend and housemate to Nancy Cassell. She was Aunt Pat to Joe Stejskal, IV and Sara (Ben) Dirks, great aunt to Bryson and Piper Dirks, and sister-in-law to Nancy Eckert. Pat was a graduate of Illinois State University and became a teacher at Argo High School. She was a missionary in Taiwan and taught at Morrison Academy. While serving there, she met fellow missionary Nancy Cassell who became her lifelong best friend. Pat worked for the American Red Cross for 19 years and then for McHenry County College until her retirement on May 1, 2020. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 22, at 9:30 am on the front lawn of Gracepointe Church (1221 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein IL). Dress casually and bring your own lawn chair to sit on. Practice social distancing and please wear masks.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
09:30 AM
Gracepointe Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 18, 2020
Pat will be missed dearly by all of us at MCC. She definitely was the glue that held so many of us together. There is so much sadness here. Rest in peace Pat, knowing that you were loved and admired by so many.
Ann Esarco
Coworker
August 18, 2020
It was a joy to work with Pat in aquatics and lifeguard training for the ARC. Her love of God' children always came through. She will be missed.
Bobbi Clark
Friend
August 18, 2020
I’ve known Pat for many years in her role as a leader with the American Red Cross. She guided & helped me to know the ARC & find my “volunteer place” in the organization. We have kept in touch over the years with 2+ hour lunches to update each other & to reminisce of our past times together. Pat was always a gentle & compassionate person who listened and motivated others. Her recent retirement was a new path to further serve the Lord & she now will be with Him.
Carol Santee
Friend
August 18, 2020
We met Pat through the CERT training classes she led. She had an honest, warm, compassionate spirit and will truly be missed by many. Our condolences go out to her family.
Bukowski Family
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Pat's wisdom, love of others, delight in God's creation, and laughter were all a clue to her deep faith in Jesus. She had this amazing way of making us all feel special. She loved to serve and never looked for the limelight. I shall always be thankful for our three years in Taiwan - with many life-changing experiences shaping a life-long friendship.
Marlene Perrett
Friend
August 17, 2020
I adored Pat's fun-loving spirit and admired her authentic desire to serve others. I learned so much working with her. She was such a special person and the light of Christ shined through her. Pat most definitely accomplished her goal of being "winsome for Jesus." She will be dearly missed.
Kathleen Plinske
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Pat always had a smile on her face. She was one of the most positive people I ever met. My condolences to her family and friends. The world lost a wonderful person.
Gabriele Ertmann
Coworker
August 17, 2020
It was both an honor and a privilege to know and work with Pat. She was a remarkable person who touched so many lives. I always admired her zest for life, her dedication to helping others, and her wonderful sense of humor. To her family - please accept my deepest condolences. Gone too soon. RIP, dear Pat.
Cheryl Galizia
Coworker
August 17, 2020
A beacon of joy and support. You will be missed my dear!
Susan Manning Rosenberg
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Rest I peace, Pat. You were a wonderful person—always positive, smiling, giving, and helpful. I will treasure the title of COTU that you gave me—forever.
Jonnie Jo Sullivan
Coworker
August 17, 2020
When I think of a lover of life, I think of Pat. Her love for others was apparent in every act and every word. I was blessed to work with Pat for over 12 years, during which time we had many wonderful experiences together-- including attending the Disney Institute and initiating a culture of service excellence. Throughout everything, Pat's enthusiasm was contagious; she always managed to find the good in everything and everyone. Her light shone brightly each day-- and still shines today. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
Christina Haggerty
Coworker
August 16, 2020
I never had a sister before and when I joined your family I got the best sister ever. Yes you were my sister-in-law and my sister-in-Christ, but most of all you were my sister. I loved all of the times we were together, which always included food! One of the best memories I have is when we all ventured to Turkey Run. The hiking, and the fellowship was so wonderful. Of course, that trip went down in history as the OWL trip. From that point forward there was always an owl involved in our birthdays and Christmas celebrations. The fun and the laughs we had will always be talked about. You have taught me through your actions, that empathy and compassion which flowed through your entire being was so genuine and something I will strive for from now on. I love you Pat and I WILL see you again!
Millie Stejskal
Family
August 16, 2020
In memory of one of the most giving individuals in our community - a person who truly lived her faith. We thank God for sharing Pat with us and entrust her to God's eternal care.
Alexander Molozaiy
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved