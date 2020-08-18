I never had a sister before and when I joined your family I got the best sister ever. Yes you were my sister-in-law and my sister-in-Christ, but most of all you were my sister. I loved all of the times we were together, which always included food! One of the best memories I have is when we all ventured to Turkey Run. The hiking, and the fellowship was so wonderful. Of course, that trip went down in history as the OWL trip. From that point forward there was always an owl involved in our birthdays and Christmas celebrations. The fun and the laughs we had will always be talked about. You have taught me through your actions, that empathy and compassion which flowed through your entire being was so genuine and something I will strive for from now on. I love you Pat and I WILL see you again!

Millie Stejskal

