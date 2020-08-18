Patricia Anne Stejskal, known as Pat, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 12, after a tragic accident. She had just finished with the Mundelein Lunch Program doing what she loved-serving others in Jesus' name. Born in Chicago on September 19, 1954, Pat was the loving and devoted daughter to Joseph and Dorothy Stejskal, cherished sister to Joseph (Mildrey) Stejskal, and best friend and housemate to Nancy Cassell. She was Aunt Pat to Joe Stejskal, IV and Sara (Ben) Dirks, great aunt to Bryson and Piper Dirks, and sister-in-law to Nancy Eckert. Pat was a graduate of Illinois State University and became a teacher at Argo High School. She was a missionary in Taiwan and taught at Morrison Academy. While serving there, she met fellow missionary Nancy Cassell who became her lifelong best friend. Pat worked for the American Red Cross for 19 years and then for McHenry County College until her retirement on May 1, 2020. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 22, at 9:30 am on the front lawn of Gracepointe Church (1221 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein IL). Dress casually and bring your own lawn chair to sit on. Practice social distancing and please wear masks.