Patricia Barath left this realm on March 20, 2020 at Evergreen Nursing Home in Oshkosh, WI. Born in Chicago, IL to Clarence and Ann O'Brien, she was 88 years old. She lived in Chicago, IL and in Arlington Heights, IL and recently in Oshkosh, WI. An avid reader she was the co-owner of Andrews Book Store in Chicago and most recently, owner of the online book venue, Olde Book Site. In addition, she was employed for over 25 years at St. Theresa Church in Palatine, IL, retiring at the age of 80. She is survived by her sons, Dennis [Mary Ann] and John [Pam] Andrews; and grandsons, Charles, Patrick and Jacob Andrews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Andrews; her daughter, Tina Andrews; and her second husband, Stephan Barath. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Theresa Church in Palatine, IL on Wednesday, June 24 at 11am. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Donations in her name can be made to Doctors Without Borders.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
