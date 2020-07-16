1/1
PATRICIA "PAT" BULLOCK-GIPPLE
1970 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Bullock-Gipple, 50, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born March 24, 1970, in Creston, IA. On June 20, 1992, in Atlantic, IA, Pat married the love of her life, Ken Gipple. Pat and Ken met while attending the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA, during the fall of 1988 and started dating the following year. During their 30+ years together, Pat and Ken moved several times ultimately settling in Lindenhurst, IL, where they have resided for the past 20 years. Pat was a great wife, mother and friend. She cherished her children and spent countless hours volunteering at their schools, heading up the PTO. She had many lifelong friends from her childhood that she stayed in touch with and always developed close friendships in the many places that she and Ken moved to. Pat loved Art and enjoyed painting, for the last 10 years she was able to work doing something she loved and her home is filled with her paintings which will be enduring memories for her family. Pat was selfless, even as the end neared, her only concerns were of her family wanting to ensure that her children would be looked after. She will be missed deeply however her memory will live on to all that had the privilege of knowing her. Pat is survived by her loving family, her husband, Ken Gipple; son, Ben Gipple; daughter, Anna Gipple; father, Shelby (Joanne) Bullock; mother, Karen Buser; brother, Patrick (Sally) Williams; mother-in-law, Dianne (Pat) McCurdy; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Jeff) Blair; nephew, Drew Willis; niece, Holly Willis, her Shih Tzu, Frankie; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Kenny Gipple; brother, Ryan Bullock; sister, Felicia Williams; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Molly. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 18 2020, from 10:00am-12:00 noon, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, IL. A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:00 noon following the visitation at the funeral home. You may leave online condolences at laurasambranofunerals.com; for information, please call, 847-571-7719.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations
JUL
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
