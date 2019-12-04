Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux Memorial Chapel
1551 E Grove Ave
Rantoul, IL 61866
(217) 892-9644
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lux Memorial Chapel
1551 E Grove Ave
Rantoul, IL 61866
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lux Memorial Chapel
1551 E Grove Ave
Rantoul, IL 61866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BUSBOOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PATTY" BUSBOOM


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PATTY" BUSBOOM Obituary
BATAVIA - Patricia "Patty" Busboom, 83, formerly of Urbana, IL, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. She was born December 27, 1936 in Champaign, IL a daughter of Clifford Pete and Sally (Wood) Wilborn. She married Wayne Busboom on February 12, 1961 in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2011. She is survived by two children, Robert Scott (Paula) Busboom of Decatur, IL, Shari (Dave) Lendy of Geneva, IL; two grandchildren, Abby (Shawn) Guenther of Dalton City, IL, Jack Lendy of Geneva; and a great-grandson, Peyton Guenther. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Larry Wilborn. Patty was the first "Maxi Maroon" of Champaign High School graduating in 1954. She worked at various business in the Champaign area including Carle, writing a column for the Urbana Courier, bookkeeping for the family farm and best known for the hot meals she carried out to the farmers in the fields. She served as an officer on the Champaign County Board. She was proud of her involvement in politics and was involved in the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Patty was a former member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove, Rantoul. Private family burial will be held at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel. The family requests that all memorials be made to the Illinois Chapter.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -