SISTER PATRICIA CLARE ARNETT, LSP
Sister Patricia Clare Arnett, a Little Sister of the Poor died on July 24th, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born in Dayton, Ohio and entered the Congregation in 1984. After professing her Vows in 1986 and for the next 34 years, she devoted herself to a life of service for the needy elderly in various locations, including: Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Illinois where she served for the past 7 years in Palatine. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Home. Interment follows at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Due to Covid19 restrictions service participation is limited. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the elderly served by Sr Patricia may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Home
JUL
29
Interment
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
