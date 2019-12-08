|
Patricia D. Fattes, 95, widow of the late John Henry Fattes, passed away on December 5, 2019. Born November 15, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Ann and Joseph Melfi. Pat worked for United Airlines for over 25 years and was a devoted member of Holy Ghost Church in Wood Dale for over 50 years. Beloved mother of Judy (John) Michael of Towanda, Illinois, John (Kathy) Fattes of Jacksonville, Florida, James (Sue) Fattes of St. Charles, Illinois and William (Rosemarie) Fattes of Wood dale, Illinois. She is also survived by two sisters, Gwen Brown of Schaumburg, Illinois, Betty Settimi of Marietta, Georgia and one brother, William Melfi. She was the proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 21. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Henry Fattes. She will be sorely missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 12th, 2019 from 11AM-12PM at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville, IL and will be proceeding to Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove for a chapel service. For information, call 630-766-3232 or visit www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019