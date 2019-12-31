Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DOLLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PAT" DOLLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PAT" DOLLE Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Patricia "Pat" Dolle (nee Doyle), age 88. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Dolle. Loving mother of Paul (Sandy) Dolle, Beverly (Michael) Meirick and Pamela (Roger) Gola. Beloved daughter of the late Marion and RJ Doyle. Proud grandmother of 13. Great-grandmother of 18. Dear sister of Ann and the late Edith, Jack, Mary and Alice. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Sunday, January 5th for memorial visitation 3PM until time of service 3PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -