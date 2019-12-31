|
GLEN ELLYN - Patricia "Pat" Dolle (nee Doyle), age 88. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Dolle. Loving mother of Paul (Sandy) Dolle, Beverly (Michael) Meirick and Pamela (Roger) Gola. Beloved daughter of the late Marion and RJ Doyle. Proud grandmother of 13. Great-grandmother of 18. Dear sister of Ann and the late Edith, Jack, Mary and Alice. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Sunday, January 5th for memorial visitation 3PM until time of service 3PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019