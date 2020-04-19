Daily Herald Obituaries
|
PATRICIA E. KAPTON


1946 - 2020
PATRICIA E. KAPTON Obituary
BENSENVILLE - Patricia E. Kapton (nee Nolan), 73, a resident of Bensenville, IL for 47 years. Born in Chicago on September 30, 1946, she passed away April 16, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Patricia is survived by her sons, Scott M. (Theresa) Kapton of Powhatan, VA., and Michael T. Kapton of Clinton, IL. She also leaves her 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. and Dorothy Nolan, her brother, Charles (survived by Donna) Nolan, and her life partner, Charles Drungelo. A private service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. on Monday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
