LINDENHURST - Patricia E. Sewell, age 84, passed away at her home on February 13, 2019. She was born in Chicago on July 28, 1934 to John L. and Ruth (Moss) Morris. Patricia was later united in marriage to William R. Sewell. Raised in Chicago, Patricia was a longtime resident of the Round Lake area and was a resident of Lindenhurst for the past eleven years. She was employed by the Great Lakes Naval Base Commissary as a clerk, Abbott Labs as an accountant, and held the title of ranger for the Round Lake Area Park District for the past fifteen years. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, as well as spending time with her dogs. Patricia had a kind heart and giving spirit and treasured being able to volunteer in her community. Patricia is survived and deeply loved by her son, William M. Sewell of Lindenhurst, IL; a brother, John L. Morris Jr. of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Colleen Morris of San Antonio, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews (great and great, great), friends, and neighbors. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Sewell and her brother, Richard Morris of McHenry IL. The Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Renwood Golf Course Club House, 701 E Shorewood Rd., Round Lake Beach IL 60073. Donations in her honor can be made to the Round Lake Area Special Recreation Program at 814 Hart Rd., Round Lake, IL 60073. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct, Round Lake, IL 60073. For information, call 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com.