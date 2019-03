Patricia Eileen "Pat" Eichstaedt, nee Carey, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Jordan Lake in Wisconsin Dells on February 26, 2019. Born in Chicago on May 10, 1942 to Lucille (Gers) and John Carey, Pat was the eldest of three children, and shared a close bond with her two brothers, Jack and Brian Carey, and her cousin Katie Goldrick. She spent her childhood in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the west side, where she made lifelong friends at Our Lady Help of Christians School. Pat and her husband, Tom, we married on Oct. 13, 1962, and raised five children in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton. As a mother and homemaker, Pat became close with the families of Casa Solana Drive in Wheaton, creating lifelong friendships with local mothers and fathers and instilling in her children the importance of friendship. Pat's friendships stood the test of time, and she will be missed by many who she remained close with for decades. Pat and Tom split their time between Illinois and their Wisconsin Dells home during retirement, and more recently had decided to live in Wisconsin full time. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack (Marge). Pat is survived by her husband Thomas, her children Carrie (Dave), Tom (Maureen), Amy (Richard), Laura, and Marney (James), her brother Brian (Lynne), her grandchildren Jonathan, Emily, Hanna, Koby, Stephanie, Alex, Molly, Terri Jo, Lucy, Penny, Maggie, Danny, Cece, Hank, George, Nicholas, and Aurora, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 101 W. Loop Road in Wheaton. (Please Meet at Church) Interment will be private. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary