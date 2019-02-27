|
DES PLAINES - Patricia Ellen Dowey, age 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on February 23, 2019. She was a registered nurse for 44 years. Beloved mother of Karen (Philip) King, Amy Biedron, and Timothy Biedron (Jenny Dalton), proudest grandmother of Charlie King. Dear sister of Adrian Gartner and James (Joy) Dowey. Friend to many. Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to a . Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Des Plaines, IL. For info, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019