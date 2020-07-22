Patricia G. Carroll was born on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 1928. Carroll, 92, died at her home of complications from heart failure on Friday, July 17, 2020. Patricia attended Hirsch High School on the South Side of Chicago and graduated in 1946 with honors. In 1947 she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent two years in the Chicago Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium. From 1949 until 1951 she was enrolled in the venerable institution the Katharine Gibbs School, and was on the dean's list throughout her enrollment. Starting her career in 1951, Carroll worked for The American Bakeries Company in Chicago as the executive assistant to the president of the company. She met her husband James P. Carroll on a train en route from Dallas to Chicago when he was on leave from his military service in 1953 during the Korean War and she was returning from a holiday. They were married on June 26, 1954. They lived in Oak Park, Danville, and Arlington Heights, Illinois; followed by Denver, Colorado; Santa Ana, California and Palatine, Illinois due to James P. Carroll's lifelong career in finance with Allstate Insurance. They also maintained a home in Longboat Key, Florida. Following the move to Chicago's northwest suburbs Patricia Carroll started a real estate business in 1974 as Pat Carroll, Inc. with the parent company Village Square Realty in Palatine that became Century 21–Village Square Realtors from 1974 until 1999. She was featured in ad campaigns in 1993 for Century 21 as a role model for ethical practices in real estate and the extra care and consideration that 'Pat' exemplified. Television commercials were made about Patricia Carroll- 'Pat' that aired nationally for Century 21. Throughout her career, Carroll consecutively led in sales and received numerous awards and distinctions from the Multiple Listing Association as well as from Century 21 that included the Centurion Award, the Leading Edge Society, and the Honor Society amongst others in a career that spanned nearly 40 years. Patricia Carroll retired from real estate at Starck Realtors and closed Pat Carroll, Inc. in 2012 at the age of 84. Following her retirement, she continued to do volunteer work in the community. One of the final things she said she wanted to see, "was to have a woman as the President of the United States." She was married to James Patrick Carroll who died from cancer in 2001 at the age of 71, and is survived by her children, Kathleen Carroll (Glasder), James Carroll, Michael Carroll and Mary Ellen Carroll, and ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the DePaul University Real Estate Center in honor of Patricia G. Carroll. These gifts will support a scholarship for a female undergraduate student pursuing a degree in real estate. DePaul University, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604 https://alumni.depaul.edu/GiveNow/Home.