ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patricia "Gail" Whyte was born March 9, 1940 in Chicago to Harvey and Mary (nee Whalen) Burgie. She died November 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease complicated with progressive aphasia. Gail was a hard worker, a person who always kept herself very busy and made earning a college degree a lifelong mission. After graduating from Wauconda High School in 1958 and a brief stint in college, she took an office job in downtown Chicago. While living in the Northeast for almost 30 years, she earned an Associate's degree and eventually earned her Bachelor's degree from Olivet-Nazarene University after moving back to the Chicago area in the mid-90's. Gail loved theater, was a volunteer usher, performed with the Footlighters in Des Plaines and sang in several singing groups over the years including the Stuart W. Smith Singers of New Jersey in the 1960s and the New Beginnings Chorus in Arlington Heights in the early 2000's. The caring staff of Lutheran Home knew Gail's boundless energy and inability to sit still manifested in her walking the halls greeting everyone in her path. From time to time she also attempted to escape to take herself out to lunch- something she always enjoyed. Gail is survived by her sister, Virginia Moriarity; and by her daughters, Heather (Gregg Hudson) Whyte and Lindsey (Emilio Di Benedetto) Whyte; her adoring grandchildren, Cassidy, Marco and Annabel; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie Harriet (late Daniel) Bobzin and Barbara (late Frank) DeSimone; and by her parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. Gifts in Gail's memory can be made to CureAlz.org or The Harbour in Park Ridge. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
