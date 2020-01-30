|
Patricia George, 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Gurnee, IL. She was born in Cicero, IL, and - after graduating from Roosevelt University - lived in Berwyn, Hillside and Glenview before moving for good to Libertyville in 1972. Like many women of her time, she had multiple careers across different phases of her life, working as a teacher, store manager and award-winning salesperson at Great America, Embassy Suites and Courtyard by Marriott. Patricia also enjoyed promoting her adopted hometown through her work for MainStreet Libertyville, as well as gourmet cooking, gardening, traveling and exercising at the Centre Club in Libertyville. Surviving are her two children, Chris George and Julie Fecteau; two grandchildren, Marina and Matthew Fecteau; a brother, Bruce (Marilyn) Russell; a sister, Janet (Gary) Grabow; and a niece, Amy (Chris) Hawker, along with their three children, Ethan, Cole and Ainslie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Helen Russell; and in 2003, her husband, G. Frederick George. A visitation celebration will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to or MainStreet Libertyville. For info. 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020