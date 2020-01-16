|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Patricia Gerlach (nee Toner), 85, passed away Monday, January 13. An avid gardener, Pat was an accomplished award winning writer and author who was an editor at the Daily Herald for 25 years, as well as an active volunteer at St. Alexius Medical Center and St. Hubert Catholic Church where she was a devoted member. Beloved wife of the late Russell for 62 years; loving mother of Mark, Brad (Cheri), and Kurt (Maria); proud grandmother of Heather (Richard Triblets) Pizzanello, Mark Thomas Gerlach, Matthew Csoka, and Patrick Gerlach; dear sister in spirit of Roz, Maureen, and Mary. Visitation Friday, January 17 from 10:00am until time of Mass 11:30am at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Home Sweet Home Pet Rescue at www.homesweethomepetrescue.org appreciated. Information, Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020