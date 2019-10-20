Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home
189 S Milwaukee Ave
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GROOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA GROOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA GROOT Obituary
WHEELING - Patricia Groot nee Steinman, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Howard Groot. Loving mother of Steven (Kathleen), Michael (Terry), Doug (Sharon), Paul, Craig (Gail), Jacqueline (Mark) Groot, Debra (Tom) Patrick, Lori (Steve) Thompson, and the late Scott (Karen) Groot. Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren. Adored great grandmother of 13. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial visitation Wednesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now