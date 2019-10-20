|
WHEELING - Patricia Groot nee Steinman, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Howard Groot. Loving mother of Steven (Kathleen), Michael (Terry), Doug (Sharon), Paul, Craig (Gail), Jacqueline (Mark) Groot, Debra (Tom) Patrick, Lori (Steve) Thompson, and the late Scott (Karen) Groot. Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren. Adored great grandmother of 13. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial visitation Wednesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019