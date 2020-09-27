GURNEE - Patricia "Pat" J. Termini (nee Gregorash), 70, of Gurnee, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at NorthShore Evanston Hospital. She was born September 23, 1949, to the late Anthony and Margaret (nee Erymian) Gregorash, in Gary, IN. Pat married Jack Termini September 16, 1989. Raised in Indiana, Pat attended Thomas Edison High School in Gary, IN, graduating from Crown Point High School, Crown Point, IN. She went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in speech pathology from Ball State University, Muncie, IN, and her certification from the National Speech and Hearing Association. Pat was a speech pathologist for Woodland Community Consolidated School District 50 and Fremont School District 79, and was previously a teacher in Wyoming. She held union-leadership roles as past president of the Fremont chapter of the Illinois Education Association and past president of the Woodland Illinois Federation of Teachers. Pat also served as president of the Woodland Education Foundation. She enjoyed making greeting cards and compiling scrapbooks of her many travels to Florida, Dauphin Island, AL, San Antonio, TX, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Ireland. Pat and Jack also enjoyed their annual trips to the Shipshewana, IN flea market. She was a prolific doll collector, avid Chicago Cubs fan, and family curator of many beloved, antique Christmas ornaments and heirlooms. She was the current vice president, and former president, of the Westgate Homeowners' Association, Gurnee. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jack; daughters, Tammy Selic and Caly (Brad) Winter; grandchildren, Bradley and Amanda Winter, and Juliana and Zachary Selic; brother, Lawrence A. (Kathleen Savage) Gregorash; sisters-in-law, Judy (Wayne) Swanson and Kathy (Ken) St. Onge, and Carole Termini; nieces and nephews, Michael (Susan), Jason (Kimberly), and Katherine "Kate" Gregorash, James "Adam" Baker, Jimmy Termini, Sara (Brad) Fletcher, Michael Swanson, Megan (Bill) Ries, and Gena Basler; grand nieces and nephews, Madison, Avery, and Trent Gregorash; and many beloved extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Jim Termini. A celebration of Pat's life will be held Wednesday, September 30, from 10 a.m. until the eulogy service at 1 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Face masks will be required to be worn, and physical distancing practiced, while in the building. A luncheon will follow the service. Inurnment will be 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, at Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary. Please meet at the cemetery office. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, www.ChristopherReeve.org
, 800-225-0292, or 636 Morris Turnpike, Ste. 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com
, or for information call, 847-587-2100.