|
|
WHEELING - Patricia Joan Hancock (nee Aloisio), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Wedgewood Allen Hancock for 64 years, whom she wed after two weeks of courtship. Loving mother of David (Noel) and the late Michael (Kimberly Jo) Hancock. Cherished mother in-law of Christine Hancock. Dear grandma of Justin and the late Sgt. Jason (Sumonrat) Hancock. Great-grandma of Jefferson. Memorial Visitation Saturday, 3:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 4:00 pm. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wheeling Park District Scholarship Program, 333 West Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090 appreciated. To leave a condolence or more information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019