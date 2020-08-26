DES PLAINES - Patricia Jung, 87, was born March 30, 1933 in Chicago to Wilbur and Margaret (nee Frauenhoffer) Hill and passed away August 21, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife to the late Robert Jung; loving mother of Pat (the late Billy) Martin, Kathy (Michael) Thumm, and Dee Jung; cherished grandmother of Chase, Phil and Gwen; great-grandmother of Isabella and Jonathan; dear sister to Margaret and Gary; and beloved aunt and friend. Patricia served many years as a Girl Scout leader, loved bowling, and was a lifetime Cubs and Blackhawks fan. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to current gathering restrictions in Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are requested. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
.