Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
724 Elder Ln.
Deerfield, IL
PATRICIA K. IZZO Obituary
DEERFIELD - Patricia K. Izzo, nee Tegtmeyer, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Albert J.; dear mother of Steve (Alina) and Diane (Ray) Roman; loving grandmother of Courtney (John) Curtis, Stephanie (Geoff) Scott, Alexandra (Craig) Howell, Connor (Tatianna), Griffin, and Casey Roman; cherished great-grandmother of James Curtis, Nathan Scott and Colson Roman; fond sister of Mary Lou (the late Ben) Ehrlich and the late Sally (the late Zenon) Kowaliczko. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3 to 9 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Road, Skokie. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Ln., Deerfield. Interment, Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral info, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
