Memory Gardens Cemetery
2501 East Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 255-1010
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
2501 East Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
PATRICIA L. FRICK

PALATINE - Patricia L. Frick, 88, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Palatine, Illinois, passed away on April 4, 2019 at University Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons,; Robert (Margaret) of Pingree Grove, Dale of Ft. Lauderdale, Lee (Patricia) of Kissimmee, Fla.; daughter, Susan (Timothy) Geckler of Warne, NC. Sister, Diane (the late Manfred) Snook of Chicago; brother, Walter (Linda) Slager of Chicago; grandchildren, Aaron (Tammy) Caja, Kelly (Oscar) Echeverri, Kerri (Will) Carr, Matthew (Shayna) Frick, and Traci (Allen) Cameron; great-grandchildren, Payton, Zachary, Avery, Cash, Adalyn, Sophia, Emma and Scarlett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L Frick; and parents, Walter and Estelle Slager. Memorial Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday May 21, 10:30 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
