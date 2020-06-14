PATRICIA L. HESSEL
LAKE ZURICH - Patricia L. Hessel, 79, passed away at home on June 9, 2020. Patricia is the loving wife of William Hessel for 55 years, she is survived by her children, Eve (Scott) Southwood, Adrian (Bob) Johnson and Brian (Joanne) Hessel; grandchildren, Kyle, Georgia, Paige, Brad and Joe. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home at ahlgrimffs.com or 847-540-8871.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
