Visitation for Patricia L. Horwath, 89, of Wheeling, formerly of Palatine, will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet at Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 for visitation from 9:00 AM until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Patricia was born on November 28, 1929 to John and Blanche Lindholm. She passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late John Horwath. She is survived by her children, Leslie (Martin) Katz, LuAnn Hamel, David Horwath, Steven (Paula Keats) Horwath, Janet Gipson, and Peggy (Bob) Dettloff; grandchildren, Royce, Matt, Ted, and Ben; sisters, Nancy (Gene) LaChance, Susan (Richard) Green and many nieces and nephews. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019