G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
PATRICIA MORRIS
PATRICIA L. MORRIS


1947 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Patricia L. Morris (nee Franklin), age 72, passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen D. Morris. Loving mother of Debbie (John) Plishka. Proud and cherished grandmother of Joseph and Abigail. Dear sister of Joan Franklin. Patricia's family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Gurnee and Guardian Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Private family services will be held at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to the at the at www.americancancersociety.com or to your favorite animal rescue group in her name. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
