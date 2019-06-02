|
LAKE VILLA - Patricia (Sunni/Sunshine) La Mie of Lake Villa, Illinois passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on November 26, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Donna Bell. Patricia started her career at Illinois Bell. She later retired from Nightingale-Conant as the company Treasurer after more than 40 years of service. Patricia was an exceptional gardener, loved birds and butterflies, doing puzzles, fishing, geocaching, walking by the Lehman Mansion, and spending time with family and friends. Patricia is survived by her daughters Vicki Chambers and Lynn (Gerry) Bennecke. Grandchildren Tom (Sonya) and Kristi Bennecke. Jenny, Joey, and Jessica Chambers. "Adopted daughter" Carrie Cramer. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will take place on June 9th at the VFW Hall in Lake Villa, Illinois from 1pm-4pm. Come and share your memories.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019