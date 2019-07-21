Patricia M. Flood (nee Garrity) 94, formerly of Morton Grove, was born March 5, 1925 in Chicago to Thomas and Etta (nee O'Malley) Garrity and passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. Pat was the beloved wife for 65 years to the late Robert J. Flood; loving mother of Robert (Susan), Kevin (Michele), Mary Pat (Thomas) Knuerr, Colleen (Kirk) Sellars, Brian (Jean), Thomas (Frances), Michael (Christiane), Eileen (Dean) Martin, James, Daniel (Gail) and the late Sheila (Michael) Corrigan; cherished grandmother of 46; great-grandmother of 26; dear sister of Sheila (Thomas) Douglas and the late Thomas (late Marion) Garrity, late John (late Patricia) Garrity, late Maureen (late Robert) Hollowed, late Emmett (Kathy) Garrity, late Eileen (Victor) La Porte and the late Mary Therese (late William) Henson. Pat and her husband Robert were the proud recipient of The Cornerstone Award for Faith from Notre Dame High School in Niles. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said Thursday, July 25 at 9:15 AM at the funeral home and proceed to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Danny Did Foundation (Foundation Awareness of Epilepsy & Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, www.dannydid.org), 3800 Central Street, Suite 203, Evanston, IL 60201 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019