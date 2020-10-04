Patricia M. "Patty" Keating passed away gently on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Patty was a kind-hearted soul who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong, proud supporter of the Democratic Party. Born to the late Lucy and Patrick Molloy on March 17, 1925, as a child of The Depression, Patty knew the meaning of hard work, graduating from DePaul University and completing a fulfilling career, culminating as President of the W. Keating Company from 1977 to her retirement in 2005. Patty was an avid traveler with a passport that resembled a well-used travel guide. She particularly cherished her visits to Ireland, where she spent her time with family members. She was also a voracious reader, often reading several books at a time. Despite the sorrow that came her way during her lifetime, Patty maintained a stoic and graceful presence, always putting a smile on her face and on those around her. Her quick wit was with her until the end. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Murray and Frances Hiler; her husband, William V. Keating; daughter, Susan and son, William "Billy" Keating; grandchildren, Gregory Keating and Jane Keating; and great-grandson, Dorian Keating. She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Doris), Thomas (Janis), Gerald (Mary) and her daughter, Mary (Mary Richter) Keating; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren from coast to coast. Patty will be truly missed, but we are blessed to have enjoyed her gentle and humble spirit for 95 years. Due to Covid concerns, Patty's burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery was a private service, however, a memorial will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodfellows, a nonprofit organization providing clothing to children at need at Christmastime; c/o Gerry Keating, 412 Washington Place, Sycamore, IL 60178. Info, Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors at 708-420-5108.