Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
PATRICIA M. LAZAR


1944 - 2019
BUFFALO GROVE - Patricia M. Lazar (nee Kreuger), age 75. Beloved wife of Kenneth Lazar for 54 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Melissa), Mark (Sasha) Lazar. Dear grandmother of Evan, Julian, and Daniel Lazar. Fond sister of the late Wally (late Judy) Kreuger. Aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Saturday 12:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling followed by a Life Celebration Service at 4:30 pm. Cremation and Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
