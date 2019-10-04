|
BUFFALO GROVE - Patricia M. Lazar (nee Kreuger), age 75. Beloved wife of Kenneth Lazar for 54 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Melissa), Mark (Sasha) Lazar. Dear grandmother of Evan, Julian, and Daniel Lazar. Fond sister of the late Wally (late Judy) Kreuger. Aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Saturday 12:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling followed by a Life Celebration Service at 4:30 pm. Cremation and Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019