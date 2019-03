ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patricia M. Schmitt (Shearer), age 81, former longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away on February 26, 2019 with her family at her side. Born in Libertyville, IL to Merle and Mary (Munson) Painter. Survived by her children Carol Ribar, Barb (Joe) Thomas, Jackie (Jamie) Eisenberg and Ray Shearer; her grandchildren , Michael Ribar, Patrick (Kelly) Ribar, Erin (Steve) Waltemate, Sarah Savage, Read (Audrey) Thomas, Mariah Thomas, Erik Lambert, Jessica Lambert and Sam Eisenberg; her great- grandchildren, Madison, Alexa, Mikayla, CJ, Paul and Emery; and niece, Lisa (Tom) Dunham. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Painter; sister, Joyce Painter; and daughter. Kathleen Shearer. Formerly married to Don Schmitt (deceased) and Stan Shearer. Retired from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and formerly employed at Rolling Meadows High School for many years. Active in her community for many years serving in various roles including the Rolling Meadows Jr. Women's Club, Illinois Federation of Women's Clubs, Girl Scouts, Rolling Meadows Senior Center and many others. She was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church and recently All Saints Lutheran Church of Palatine. 1955 Graduate of Maine East H.S. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Rd., Palatine, IL, 847-991- 2080. Visitation 6-7pm. Service 7pm. Refreshments after. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions to Hospice Hearts, St. Jude Research Hospital, or . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary