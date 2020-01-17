|
Patricia M. Stogis (nee Renner); Beloved wife of the late Ben; Dearest mother of Sheryl (Richard) Coffey, Ben (Sheri), Nancy, Jill (John) Jackson, Patti Monegato and Pam (Ron) Lindfors; Dearest grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late Robert), Rudy (the late Margie), Bill and Roger; Fond aunt and great aunt of many. Former mother-in-law of Joe Monegato. Memorial Visitation Sunday, January 19 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020