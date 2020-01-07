|
ELGIN - Patricia M. Vallely, 88, of Elgin passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born June 14, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Anne (Skridulis) Clements. Patricia was an Accountant for Montgomery Ward, a crossing guard for the City of Elgin and a licensed beautician prior to her retirement. She was a volunteer in the gift shop at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for many years. Patricia was a long time member of St. Laurence Church in Elgin. Survivors include 4 children, Kathy (Jeff) Castoro, Betty (Larry) Steele, Sue Doyle, John (Debbie) Vallely, 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2014, her parents, sister and grandson, Joseph Paul Vallely. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Friday at church from 10:00 AM until the Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Laurence Catholic Church. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020