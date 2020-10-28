Patricia Margaret Smith (nee Fox) passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She transitioned peacefully while being surrounded by her loving family at her home. Pat had a very eventful life. At the age of 19, she became a nun and spent ten years serving in the Convent. Pat was a well- educated woman having earned advanced degrees from Marquette University, New York University, and the University of Madrid in Spain. Pat's profession was teaching English and Spanish and spent 27 years teaching at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood, IL. Education was one of her most closely held values and she imparted this onto her children and grandchildren. Pat married the love of her life, Joel Smith, on June 20, 1988. Together, they were fearless travelers of the world. They visited six different continents but their favorite spot was Negril, Jamaica. They spent several winters vacationing there while enjoying the warm beaches and music. Pat and Joel also enjoyed their beloved "Point," a beach area by the Fox River. Pat and Joel spent countless evenings enjoying the sun and the company of one another. Pat had two children, Peter (Nicole) Haas, and Peggy (Pablo) Le Moyne. She had seven grandchildren, Marissa, Cameron, Tory, Isaiah, Wyatt, Cody, and Alexandra. She had one great-grandchild, Brooklynn. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Alexander J. Fox and her mother, Lucille A. Fox. Pat was loved by everyone who knew her. She was quick to laugh and love. She was loving and accepting of all. She will be dearly missed. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
