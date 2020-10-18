1/1
PATRICIA MARIE RICHERT
1949 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Patricia Marie Richert, age 71, passed away October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 34 years to Gerald Richert. Loving mother of Randy Jackson, Amy (Christopher) Fontana, Mike (Cathy) Sutcliff, and the late Beth (Steve) Arpon. Dear grandmother to Amanda, Olivia, Jacob, Ryder, Jackson, CJ, Alexandra, Brittany, Heather, Jennifer, Kristina, Joseph, Vincent, Sarah, and great-grandmother to George, Daxton, Alex, Jase, Emma, Tess, and James. Fond sister of Clarice Vaughn and the late Carol Augustyn. Patricia was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church where she attended Bible study and acted as a Minister of Care. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For more information, please call 847-699-9003.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
October 18, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
October 15, 2020
Gerry so sorry for your loss. Hope you are doing well.
Rich Simms
Crystal Lake, IL
October 14, 2020
Dearest Pat, was one of the kindest, nicest people I have ever met. She did not speak badly of anyone. I even spilled red wine on her white carpet and she did not get in the least bit upset with me!!!!!!!
I loved her, and I still love her, and always will. I miss her and I always will.
Gerry, and family, your loss is enormous, but so was the love that you shared, and certainly the memories. As you said to me, yesterday, Gerry, that you were blessed to have her in your life for 34 years married, and 4 more years dating. That, Many people are not that lucky.
That, my friend, says it all.
Love you
Jeanne Nuccio
Friend
October 13, 2020
Gerry and family, I am so sorry for you’re loss. Pat’s friendship is one I will always hold in my heart as special. Her love for Jesus was strong and showed in her love for others. She will be missed.
Mary Ellen Nickol
Friend
October 13, 2020
Gerry We are so sorry for your loss. Pat was a special person in all our lives. Our deepest sympathy to family and friends she will be missed.
Ronald and Nancy Mraz
Friend
October 13, 2020
Gerry, I so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Carolyn ( Rice ) Kesick
Classmate
October 13, 2020
Gerry, I am so sorry to hear of Pat's death. Know that I will hold Pat and `all' in prayer.
MARY KAY SEVERA MERKLE
Classmate
October 13, 2020
Pat was a beautiful person who touched the lives of so many people. Her husband Gerry, children, friends, etc..
She battled this worst illness a person could have, and still have faith. Even in pain she would give her heart to
all that she knew. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed. she was an "Angel" amongst us.
Sarah ,my family, and I extend our sympathy to her family and friends who will all deeply miss her.
Hank Kroll
Friend
