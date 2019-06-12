Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
551 N. Rush Street
Itasca, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
551 N. Rush Street
Itasca, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA NOTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA NOTSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA NOTSON Obituary
Patricia Notson nee Bosky; age 88; beloved wife of the late Vincent T.; dearest mother of Linda (John) Purtell, Laura Notson (Lou) and Denise (Jay) Nardiello; loving grandmother of Allison (Frank) Addante, Michael Purtell and Trae Notson; dear great-grandmother of Dylan and Sierra Addante. Patricia was preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters. Loving aunt of many. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 13th, at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca for a visitation, 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now