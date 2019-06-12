|
Patricia Notson nee Bosky; age 88; beloved wife of the late Vincent T.; dearest mother of Linda (John) Purtell, Laura Notson (Lou) and Denise (Jay) Nardiello; loving grandmother of Allison (Frank) Addante, Michael Purtell and Trae Notson; dear great-grandmother of Dylan and Sierra Addante. Patricia was preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters. Loving aunt of many. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 13th, at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca for a visitation, 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019