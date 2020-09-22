1/1
PATRICIA Q. GUDGEON
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Patricia "Pat" Gudgeon was born on September 7, 1922 in Peoria, Illinois to John James and Louise (nee Holden) Quinlan. She died Friday, September 18, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois. Her interests and hobbies included reading, gardening, decorating, traveling, current events, the Chicago Cubs, enjoying music, supporting many charities, her friends, family, and meeting new people. Patricia is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas) Reilly, John W. Gudgeon, Valerie Gudgeon and Neil (Gail) Gudgeon; her grandchildren, Katherine Reilly, Kelly (Matthew) Wren, Andrew Gudgeon, Tammy (Tyler) Ballman, Nicholas Gudgeon, and Kyle (Katie) Gudgeon; her great-grandchildren, Emmelyn Wren, Hayden Wren, Mason Ballman, and Sophie Gudgeon; she is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Laurie Barretto, Patti (John) Domjen, Steve Aasterud, Lynn Weidenfeller, Nancy (Al) Wilhoit, Marni (Roger) Smith, Sue Quinlan, Karen (Bob) Bryar, Andrea (David) Roat, Ginny (Frank) Weider, and Greg (Doreen) Deatrick; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse of almost 52 years, LeRoy W. Gudgeon; her parents; her brother, Jack (late Marilyn) Quinlan; as well as her sister, Mary Elin "Mel" (late John) Aasterud. The family thanks their mother's wonderful and loving caregiver, Debbie Watters, for the past 10 months. Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Funeral Mass, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois (also with capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, http://www.misericordia.com/ or Greater Chicago Food Bank, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632, https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
September 21, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Gudgeon and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
