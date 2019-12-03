|
|
Patricia R. Giacomino, (nee Casazza), beloved wife of the late Paul; devoted mother of Anthony (Linda) Giacomino and Catherine Crivellone; loving grandmother of Michelle (Jeff) Zdenovec, Michael (Megan) Giacomino, Gina (John Sieker) Crivellone and Daniel Crivellone, great-grandmother of Anthony, Dominic, Rocco, Gianna and Luciano; dear sister of Mary Schumacher, Carolyn Moran, the late Joanne Huston and Frances Casazza. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172, to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019