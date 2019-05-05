PALATINE - Patricia 86, born in 1932, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Dorothy. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Nadine Holzkampf (Jeff), Brian Ranieri, Bridget Huege (Chris), three granddaughters: Natalie, Laura, and Joanna, two precious great-grandchildren: Addison and Colton, her cat: Milo, her two gentle caregivers, her "Club" friends and many other near and dear family and friends. We will remember our Mother as a selfless, altruistic woman who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her children while raising them as a single parent. A Memorial Mass is being held on Saturday, May 11 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Palatine. Visitation 9 a.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers. If you wish to make a donation in her name to it would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary