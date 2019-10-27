|
On October 18, 2019 Patricia Schiltz, beloved wife, mother, friend and follower of Christ passed away at the age of 78. Pat was born on October 14, 1941 in Honolulu, HI to Captain Harold Nordmark Williams and Pauline Ayres Williams. She grew up in Washington, DC and, after attending Maryville College (TN) graduated from the University of Pacific (CA). An avid traveler, she met her future husband, Jim, in the Baghdad (Iraq) airport in 1963. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in August 1964. They raised two daughters, Marlise and Laura. Pat is preceded in death by her father, mother and stepmother, (Harriett Lewis Williams) and sister, Paula. She is survived by her husband, daughters, sister, Julie and many nieces. Pat was a passionate organizer and volunteer, with a tremendous gift for connecting people with each other. She loved gardening (distributing hundreds of bouquets each year to friends and organizations), music, nature and travel, but most of all, people. She greeted thousands of newcomers to her hometown (since 1979) of Wayne, IL, invited hundreds of women to a local Bible Study (that she helped found and lead), and mentored countless others. Above all, she desired to love and serve her Savior. In her own words, "I have tried to love the Lord my God with all my heart and soul and strength and love my neighbor as myself. Perhaps I have loved some more than I should and others less, but I have loved greatly. I hope I have reflected the light of Christ in such a way that some at least can say, 'She walked with God.'" While we mourn her passing, we rejoice in knowing she is Home. We know Pat would desire anyone reading this to send flowers to someone who needs a lift, reach out to a neighbor in welcome, and/or spend some personal quiet time in reflection. Donations in her memory may be made to the Wayne Historical Preservation Society (IL). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019