ADDISON - Patricia "Pat" Stankoskey (nee Strzala), 86. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrew (Susanne) and Daniel (Jennifer) Stankoskey. Cherished grandmother of Sara, Kyle, Jack and Maxwell. Dear sister of Roman (Donna) and the late Russell Strzala. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation Friday, 2-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019