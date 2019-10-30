Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA STANKOSKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PAT" STANKOSKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PAT" STANKOSKEY Obituary
ADDISON - Patricia "Pat" Stankoskey (nee Strzala), 86. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrew (Susanne) and Daniel (Jennifer) Stankoskey. Cherished grandmother of Sara, Kyle, Jack and Maxwell. Dear sister of Roman (Donna) and the late Russell Strzala. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation Friday, 2-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now