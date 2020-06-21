Patricia Trausch was born Patricia Jean Sweeney on May 30, 1929 in Chicago, IL, to the late James Creevy Sweeney and the late Emma Morsher Sweeney. She died on June 8th, 2020 at Waverly Inn Memory Care facility shortly after her 91st birthday. Pat grew up in Oak Park and attended Oak Park High School, forever after to proclaim herself a DOOPer, or a Dear Old Oak Parker. She graduated Rosary College in 1951 and then received a Masters degree from Loyola University Chicago in 1956, where she studied history and education. She would spend summers studying in the sun near the beach at Lake Michigan and working at Marshall Fields on State Street. Pat began her career teaching at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School and then moved to a West Side Chicago Public School. She would reminisce about how those students were some of the best and brightest she had ever taught. As a natural educator, who set the bar high for her students, she made learning an adventure. She was a strong advocate for human rights, which made her a kind and compassionate teacher. Pat continued to substitute teach in the Chicago Suburbs (CCSD 21 and Palatine District 15) until 1993, and worked as a volunteer teacher at St. James Parish on Wabash Avenue in Chicago. She married her soulmate Lawrence Francis Trausch on June 9th, 1956. Years later, she would tell the story of how they met, on a blind date set up by friends, and how she knew she loved him the moment he quoted Shakespeare. They had their first of five children, in 1957 and raised their family in Hoffman Estates, IL, Waldwick, NJ and finally in Arlington Heights, IL. Many would remember countless trips, parties, and Illini tailgates hosted by the Trausches. She was an avid sports fan. From the Bears, the Bulls and her Chicago Cubbies to Notre Dame Football, Pat passed down her love of sports to her whole family. She was a diehard Cubs fan, and even lived long enough to see them win the World Series. Pat left a lasting impression on every community in which she lived. She was a devoted volunteer, especially if there was baking to be done, and was a founding parishioner of St. Edna Parish. Pat continued to worship and volunteer at St. Edna's for the next 52 years. She was a Girl Scout leader; room mother, Woman of St. Edna, Bison Booster and a PTA board member. She inspired art appreciation by introducing the picture lady program in CCSD21, helped Arlington Heights add several pools to the area in the 1970's and was a PADS and Maryville Academy volunteer. She was intimately involved in civics, serving as an election judge for over 20 years. Pat was always so happy to talk to people, even complete strangers. She was a great community leader and thought it was important to share friendship and love with as many people as possible. Preceded in death by her stepmother, Margaret Zimmer Sweeney, her husband, Lawrence Trausch and son, James Trausch. Pat is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine Trausch and daughters, Meg Trausch (Ed Stegner), Patti Sills-Trausch (Mike), Laura Snyder (Alden), Maria Conlon (Stephen), and her grandchildren, Mary Kate Trausch, Colleen Quinn (Michael), Julia Bingham (Johnathon), Moira Trausch, Alec Sills-Trausch, Austin Sills-Trausch, Miggie Snyder, Nora Snyder, Anna Snyder, Helena Conlon, Patrick Conlon and Maeve Conlon. Pat was even able to spend ten months with her first great-grandchild, Seamus Quinn. She is loved by many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends, all of whom she thought of as her own. She was truly everyone's mother and grandmother. There was no one quite like Pat, and though we are sad to miss her here on earth; we are reassured to know that heaven became a little louder the day she arrived. The memorial service is scheduled to be held on June 10th, 2021, at St. Edna Parish in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her alma mater: dom.edu/give. Dominican University, University Advancement, 5900 W. Division Street, River Forest, Illinois 60305.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.