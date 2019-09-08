|
Patricia Uhland passed away on Friday, August 30th at the age of 81. She left us peacefully, surrounded by her family throughout her last day. She was a firecracker who loved fiercely and left her lasting impression of kindness, strength, and perseverance on those she loved. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda on Saturday, October 12, from 2:00 PM until the time of the celebration of her life at 5:00 PM. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019