Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
Resources
1938 - 2019
PATRICIA UHLAND Obituary
Patricia Uhland passed away on Friday, August 30th at the age of 81. She left us peacefully, surrounded by her family throughout her last day. She was a firecracker who loved fiercely and left her lasting impression of kindness, strength, and perseverance on those she loved. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda on Saturday, October 12, from 2:00 PM until the time of the celebration of her life at 5:00 PM. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
